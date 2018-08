The Phoenix Bakery, one of the five original businesses still open in Los Angeles' Chinatown, will celebrate its 80th anniversary Saturday.The shop, which is known for its famous strawberry cake, is now run by the second and third generations of the Chan family. A special ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and will include a traditional lion dance.At 11 a.m., the bakery will give a free slice of its strawberry cake to the first 500 people in line.