Hollywood's WeedCon: Turning cannabis Into canna-business

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The buzz in Hollywood the next couple of days has nothing to do with celebrities and everything to do with marijuana.The WeedCon Winter Wonderland has set up shop at 6021 Hollywood Blvd. through Thursday night."WeedCon is a high-end expo," said Petrie Alexandra Williams, the convention's CEO. "It is a way for us to educate the public about the cannabis products that are out there."Roughly 1,000 people are expected to attend the expo on Wednesday and more than 1,500 on Thursday. No cannabis sales are allowed but legal consumption is.WeedCon vendors focus on marijuana, edibles, equipment and other cannabis-related items.It wraps up Thursday at 9 p.m.