Business

Hollywood's WeedCon: Turning cannabis Into canna-business

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The buzz in Hollywood the next couple of days has nothing to do with celebrities and everything to do with marijuana.

The WeedCon Winter Wonderland has set up shop at 6021 Hollywood Blvd. through Thursday night.

"WeedCon is a high-end expo," said Petrie Alexandra Williams, the convention's CEO. "It is a way for us to educate the public about the cannabis products that are out there."

Roughly 1,000 people are expected to attend the expo on Wednesday and more than 1,500 on Thursday. No cannabis sales are allowed but legal consumption is.

WeedCon vendors focus on marijuana, edibles, equipment and other cannabis-related items.

It wraps up Thursday at 9 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshollywoodlos angelesmarijuana
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead after plane crashes near Corona Municipal Airport
LAPD searching for missing North Hollywood man with schizophrenia
1 dead after 6 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
Pasadena police appoint department's 1st female deputy chief
LA County taking precautions against coronavirus
Deputies investigating possibly fatal shooting in Malibu Lake
LAX screening passengers as coronavirus reaches US
Show More
Some CA restaurants to implement 1% climate change surcharge
CHP investigating prank as possible motive in IE crash
Dodgers throw birthday party for children living on Skid Row
'Magic Happens:' Sneak peek at Disneyland's upcoming parade
Inglewood man charged in beating death of Long Beach boy
More TOP STORIES News