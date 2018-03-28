BUSINESS

Iconic VIP Records sign removed from historic perch in Long Beach

The iconic V.I.P. Records sign stood for decades in Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The iconic V.I.P. Records sign in Long Beach was taken down to make way for a new 7-Eleven.


The sign used to be on top of the V.I.P. Records store, until owner Kelvin Anderson moved to a smaller location on the same block. When 7-Eleven signed a 30-year lease, the sign was removed and put into storage.

Since then, the city of Long Beach has made the sign a historic landmark.

Now, Anderson is looking for someplace to put his sign. He has his eye on a plot or land across from the original V.I.P. Records store. He wants to build a V.I.P. museum and multi-media center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusiness7-ElevenLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News