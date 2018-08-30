A public filing on the California Secretary of State's website shows that on Monday In-N-Out made a $25,000 donation to the California Republican Party.
When a person shared the donation news on Twitter, some users began to protest, using the hashtag #BoycottInNOut.
One person tweeted, "Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it's time to Boycott In N Out - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!"
In-n-Out Burger is financing the Republican Party. Time for a boycott. #boycottinnout— William Schindler (@BrotherWm108) August 30, 2018
Another user said, "I've enjoyed the convenience of the drive-thru 3 miles from my house, but no way do they get my money now."
Not all In-N-Out fans are on board with the boycott, though. One person tweeted, "Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont (sic) care who they donate to."
The executive vice president of the beloved burger chain provided the following statement to Eyewitness News, emphasizing that the company made equal donations to both Democratic and Republican Political Action Committees in California in 2018:
In 2018, In-N-Out Burger has made equal contributions to both Democratic and Republican Political Action Committees in the State of California. For years, In-N-Out Burger has supported lawmakers who, regardless of political affiliation, promote policies that strengthen California and allow us to continue operating with the values of providing strong pay and great benefits for our Associates.
It is actually far more important to In-N-Out and our Foundations to support our communities by contributing millions of dollars to hundreds of organizations in California to prevent child abuse, human trafficking and substance addiction.
We have been fortunate to do business in this great state for almost 70 years. While it is unfortunate that our contributions to support both political parties in California has caused concern with some groups, we believe that bipartisan support is a fair and consistent approach that best serves the interests of our company and all of our Customers.
Here's a look at some of the tweets from those for and against the boycott:
Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont care who they donate to. Chick Fill A sucks so I dont care but I wont go along with this one.— Dragonfly⭐On⭐Deck (@IDoTheThinking) August 30, 2018
Of course they like the CA GOP, they proselytize on all their food with hidden bible versus. I can live with that. https://t.co/gycCs12Xlf
People should #BoycottInNOut because it's overrated, not because it supports Republicans, which it has since, oh, forever.— GustavoArellano (@GustavoArellano) August 30, 2018
Yes. Everyone please #BoycottInNOut. You know, that company that has had bible verses printed on its paper products literally forever. Lets do it around lunch time, preferably. Right when I plan on getting there to order a Double Double. With extra onions and spread, obviously.— Patrick Ahern (@Pat_Ahern) August 30, 2018
#BoycottInNOut— Michael Soto (@michaelsoto1988) August 30, 2018
I have spent thousands on In N Out in the past few years, but no longer. How Christians can vote for the GOP is either idiotic or hypocritical. Which one is it @innoutburger ?
Plus most of your business is from California. Really bone headed move
Go #InNOut !!! It’s impossible to #BoycottInNOut , it’s a life necessity! Liberals are making In N Out rich! Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Gx9D2fpcCs— Matthew (@_MATH_YOU) August 30, 2018
Thanks for making my decision where to eat easier!!! I will never support another burger from In N Out #BoycottInNOut— NaturalInstincts (@Instincts19) August 30, 2018
I think I’ll have to fly to California just to buy a few now. Can you really blame them for donating to the party that is pro business and pro tax cuts? #BoycottInNOut— Dillon Hinkle (@DillonHinkle94) August 30, 2018
#BoycottInNOut because they donated $25,000 to the GOP— Matt Hues (@Shoelessdrummer) August 30, 2018
Would you like some racism and hate with your burger? #BoycottInNOut— Jeffrey Labowski (@PenguinLast) August 30, 2018
How DARE people have opposing political views to myself!? If that ever happens, then you are a racist! #BoycottInNOut— Stone Lemon (@StoneLemon) August 30, 2018
Let also boycott Democrat leaning businesses whose idiots support #BoycottInNOut. Lets boycott everything. Maybe these fools below will go away— iamyouandyoubeeyou (@iamyouandyoube1) August 30, 2018