In-N-Out faces backlash, calls to boycott after political donation

A campaign on Twitter is gaining steam to boycott In-N-Out, after the fast food chain donated to the California Republican Party.

A campaign on Twitter is gaining steam to boycott In-N-Out, after the fast food chain donated to the California Republican Party. Public filings show the company gave $25,000 to the GOP on Tuesday.

A public filing on the California Secretary of State's website shows that on Monday In-N-Out made a $25,000 donation to the California Republican Party.

When a person shared the donation news on Twitter, some users began to protest, using the hashtag #BoycottInNOut.

One person tweeted, "Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party... it's time to Boycott In N Out - let Trump and his cronies support these creeps... perhaps animal style!"


Another user said, "I've enjoyed the convenience of the drive-thru 3 miles from my house, but no way do they get my money now."

Not all In-N-Out fans are on board with the boycott, though. One person tweeted, "Sorry I will never #BoycottInNOut I dont (sic) care who they donate to."

The executive vice president of the beloved burger chain provided the following statement to Eyewitness News, emphasizing that the company made equal donations to both Democratic and Republican Political Action Committees in California in 2018:

In 2018, In-N-Out Burger has made equal contributions to both Democratic and Republican Political Action Committees in the State of California. For years, In-N-Out Burger has supported lawmakers who, regardless of political affiliation, promote policies that strengthen California and allow us to continue operating with the values of providing strong pay and great benefits for our Associates.

It is actually far more important to In-N-Out and our Foundations to support our communities by contributing millions of dollars to hundreds of organizations in California to prevent child abuse, human trafficking and substance addiction.

We have been fortunate to do business in this great state for almost 70 years. While it is unfortunate that our contributions to support both political parties in California has caused concern with some groups, we believe that bipartisan support is a fair and consistent approach that best serves the interests of our company and all of our Customers.

Here's a look at some of the tweets from those for and against the boycott:

KGO-TV contributed to this report.
BUSINESS
