Inglewood entrepreneurs create Black-owned virtual coworking space

Two Inglewood entrepreneurs came up with a solution to help people better collaborate while working remotely by launching a Black-owned virtual coworking community.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two Inglewood entrepreneurs came up with a solution to help people better collaborate while working remotely.

Coworking spaces are all about networking and coming together, which is difficult in a world of staying apart. That's why Olivia Jade Khoury and Matthew Newman created Virtual Coworking Community, a place for people to work together while physical distancing.

"We created it for those remote workers, for the entrepreneurs, for whether they were aspiring or just needed to access a platform for sustainability," Khoury said.

The co-founders owned coworking spaces in Inglewood before the pandemic. They say they launched Virtual Coworking Community as a direct response to the pandemic's ongoing effects. Khoury and Newman described it as a combination of Zoom and LinkedIn.

"We literally developed the world's first Black-owned video conferencing platform with a community of people to collaborate with," Newman said.

Along with a video conferencing feature, co-founders say Virtual Coworking Community offers an Entrepreneur Resource Library and other tools to help businesses and business owners succeed.

Allen Thornton is CEO of Grant Source and he said the platform has expanded his company's reach.

"Can we get to other spaces, reduce the amount of travel we have to do as well as if we can get to customers all over the world?" Thornton said. "I think, and I know, Virtual Coworking Community can do that."

Khoury and Newman said people can try a free 30-day trial for Virtual Coworking Community. Plans range in price on their website.

