consumer

Kohl's doubling military discount through Veterans Day

Kohl's plans to say thank you to the United States Armed Forces in a big way with a five-day savings event.

Each Monday, Kohl's offers military service members, veterans and their families 15 percent off for their weekly military Mondays.

From Thursday through Veterans Day, Kohl's is doubling that discount to 30 percent off. The discount applies not only for veterans but also active duty service members and their families.

You can find the Kohl's store closest to you on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessmilitaryconsumer
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER
COSTLY CALIFORNIA: Simple solutions for saving money
FBI issues alert on e-skimming
Google buying Fitbit for $2.1 billion
Amazon Prime offering free grocery delivery for members
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jewelry, cash stolen in Sherman Oaks home invasion
Borderline shooting: Family remembers Kristina Morisette
1 killed, 3 wounded in Perris shootings
Man arrested at LAX after Mt. San Jacinto College put on lockdown
LA boosting solar power with Kern County deal
Local heroes honored at Lakewood Award of Valor event
Customers of 'Elote Man' rally around him after attack
Show More
Lower income areas more likely to have structures destroyed in wildfires
Borderline shooting: Stretch of 101 Fwy dedicated to Sgt. Ron Helus
Pedestrian struck by hit-run driver in downtown LA - VIDEO
Hollywood Superman found dead in Van Nuys
Bud Light is the next to get into the spiked seltzer game
More TOP STORIES News