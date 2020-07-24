LA Apparel factory allowed to reopen under safety measures following COVID-19 outbreak

The county says the factory is now in compliance, and inspectors will make unannounced visits to ensure proper safety measures are in place. Any coronavirus case must be reported to the Department of Public Health.
"They're ensuring their employees are trained, physically distanced, wearing face coverings and that the facility is following enhanced cleaning regimens,'' said L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis. "They're also now screening employees for COVID-19 symptoms, something they hadn't done before."
The site was shut down earlier this month after the outbreak, and it remains the largest single outbreak identified by the county during the pandemic.
County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the facility was shut down for violating pandemic safety protocols and wouldn't be allowed to reopen until it came into compliance.
On Thursday, Davis outlined a new business enforcement strategy being implemented by the county, which will begin with a fine of up to $100 for a first offense, a $500 fine and seven-day permit suspension for a second violation, and another $500 fine and 30-day suspension -- and possible start of revocation proceedings -- for a third violation.
Davis also mentioned figures show more local restaurants are complying with physical distancing.
He said 93% of the 507 eateries inspected last weekend were in compliance with physical distancing measures. A month ago, 33% of restaurants were not in compliance.
Forty percent of restaurants were in violation of employee face-covering mandates last month, but 93% were in compliance with face coverings last weekend.
