LA County restaurant owners push back against dining ban amid fears business may not survive

With L.A. County's ban on in-person dining set to go into effect, restaurant owners are worried it may take a fatal bite out of their bottom line.
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County's move to once again ban outdoor dining was met with anger and desperation from restaurant owners.

David Cooley, the founder and CEO of the Abbey in West Hollywood, is one of those owners.

"Right now the closure is for three weeks, but we know it will extend through New Year's... and it will probably put me out of business, forever," Cooley said while fighting back tears.

Mickey Barnes, the general manager at The Lobster in Santa Monica, also expressed his concerns. The restaurant invested thousands of dollars to keep patrons physically distant while dining outside.

"It's tough to have to do this to our employees all over again, it's just a very stressful time" he said.

A group of Chambers of Commerce leaders and restaurant owners got together in West Hollywood Wednesday to demand that L.A. County show them the data that supports its decision to eliminate outdoor dining over the next three weeks. They want the county to overturn the outdoor dinning ban so they can keep their doors open.

With the ban set to take effect on Wednesday, many are worried it may take a fatal bite out of their bottom line, with some owners saying that at 10 p.m. on Wednesday they will have to tell a lot of their employees that they have been laid off.
