Los Angeles drops in ranking as one of the best performing cities

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California's economy may be thriving, but a new report shows Los Angeles is dropping on a newly released list of the best performing cities in the country.The Milken Institute's index, which measures the economic vitality of the 200 largest cities, showed Los Angeles dropping 20 places from last year's ranking to 81. Anaheim-Santa Ana also dropped nine spots to 56 overall on the list.So what's the number one city? Provo-Orem, Utah. That's followed by San Jose, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, the heart of Silicon Valley.The Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario area was helped by Amazon's continued investment in a major logistics center, rising five places to No. 15.