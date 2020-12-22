La Habra tamale restaurant Lucy's Bakery looks for holiday boost

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- This is usually a busy season for Lucy's Bakery in La Habra, with tons of orders for holiday tamales.But this year, the orders have plummeted and the family-owned business is struggling. They are praying for a Christmas miracle.Owner Enrique Lobato hopes the community will turn out and support the restaurant.Lucy's Bakery is located at 1915 West La Habra Boulevard.They are open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the tamales are made fresh daily.If you need some this holiday season, they would love to see you.