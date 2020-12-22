La Habra tamale restaurant Lucy's Bakery looks for holiday boost

LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- This is usually a busy season for Lucy's Bakery in La Habra, with tons of orders for holiday tamales.
But this year, the orders have plummeted and the family-owned business is struggling. They are praying for a Christmas miracle.
Owner Enrique Lobato hopes the community will turn out and support the restaurant.
Lucy's Bakery is located at 1915 West La Habra Boulevard.
They are open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the tamales are made fresh daily.
If you need some this holiday season, they would love to see you.
