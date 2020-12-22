Business

La Habra tamale restaurant Lucy's Bakery looks for holiday boost

By Mike Tauber
LA HABRA, Calif. (KABC) -- This is usually a busy season for Lucy's Bakery in La Habra, with tons of orders for holiday tamales.

But this year, the orders have plummeted and the family-owned business is struggling. They are praying for a Christmas miracle.

Owner Enrique Lobato hopes the community will turn out and support the restaurant.

Lucy's Bakery is located at 1915 West La Habra Boulevard.

They are open every day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the tamales are made fresh daily.

If you need some this holiday season, they would love to see you.

Watch the video above for the full report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessla habraorange countyholidaysmall businessfoodtamalesrestaurantssmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central Valley, SoCal regional stay home orders likely to be extended, Newsom says
LA County health officials warn of a 'surge upon a surge'
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
EMT who helped man with COVID-like symptoms on LA flight falls ill
First look of reimagined Snow White ride at Disneyland
Man dressed as Grinch tries to steal Christmas in Carson
Santa Claus makes adjustments to deliver gifts safely due to pandemic
Show More
Biden gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Fundraiser for 3 Wilmington children who lost dad to COVID-19
LA County grocery stores seeing rising number of COVID-19 outbreaks
Viral restaurant owner files new lawsuit
Holiday travel increasing dramatically despite public health warnings
More TOP STORIES News