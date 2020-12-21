Business

Last-minute Christmas shoppers flock to Citadel Outlets over weekend despite COVID-19 surge

By
COMMERCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Despite rising cases of COVID-19 across the region, last-minute Christmas shoppers flocked to the Citadel Outlets in Commerce over the weekend.

The popular shopping center saw a steady flow of customers who formed physically distanced lines outside stores on Sunday.

Though it definitely wasn't as busy as past holiday shopping seasons, capacity at the shopping center's more than 130 stores was limited to 20%.

For those who prefer shopping in person as opposed to online shopping, waiting in line and following the usual precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 wasn't a big deal.

"Whatever it takes to make it safe for everybody around us and, of course, ourselves and the employees as well," said shopper Ozzie Lucero.

Officials at the Citadel Outlets say several precautions were taken to ensure safety for all employs and shoppers.

"What we've done is remove some of the benches so people aren't congregating, we created one-way aisles...we have 40-plus hand sanitizer stations, just to make sure everybody feels a little safer when they're out here," said Clara Tsang with the outlets.

Masks are also required for everyone at the outlets.
Related topics:
businesscity of commercelos angeles countyholiday shoppingcoronaviruschristmasshoppingonline shoppingcovid 19
