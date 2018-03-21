BUSINESS

Lomita-Torrance business, A1 Coastal Rentals, to close after 73 years

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
After 73 years in the Lomita-Torrance area, A1 Coastal Rentals is closing its doors.


In its place will be a new five-story apartment complex. The family-run equipment rental shop opened in 1945 down the street from its current location.

In 1974, they moved to their current location on the corner of Crenshaw and Lomita boulevards. The property spreads out across the two cities - Torrance and Lomita.

From bobcats and scissor lifts, to floor sanders and portable toilets, this corner was the place to go.

The 2.7-acre lot could be windfall for the city of Lomita. The City Council said after a decade the new complex could generate $3.2 million a year from property and motor vehicle taxes.

A1 Coastal Rentals closes its doors for good in mid-April.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessstore closingsmall businessconstructionapartmentreal estate developmentLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyTorranceLomita
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News