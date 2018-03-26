Tattoo shops could be putting their ink on leases in Long Beach as the city is poised for a change to its zoning policy.The new rules were prompted by a 2011 lawsuit, claiming restricting tattoo parlors violated the First Amendment.In March 2017, a federal appeals court agreed.There are only nine tattoo parlors in Long Beach, a city of half-a-million people and 50 square miles.On May 1, the Long Beach City Council will vote on whether or not to comply with the court's ruling.