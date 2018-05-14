BUSINESS

Long Beach's SteelCraft is expanding

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Long Beach's SteelCraft is expanding. The maker of hip food hubs has broken ground in Bellflower.


SteelCraft uses repurposed shipping containers to build its popular eateries -- something its hometown, Port of Long Beach, has an endless supply of.

SteelCraft then transforms the containers into an outdoor food court and fills them with an array of eclectic food and drink vendors.

Bellflower, along with Garden Grove, makes three total SteelCraft sites. The concept is so popular, both the Garden Grove and Bellflower city councils fast-tracked the approval process.

The eateries signed on for Bellflower include: Ten Mile Brewing, Solid Coffee Roasters, Cassidy's Corner and Long Beach Creamery.

Both Bellflower and Garden Grove locations are expected to open in fall 2018.
