BUSINESS

Manhattan Village Mall undergoing internal remodel

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --
The Manhattan Village Mall is going through some changes. The internal remodel is the first step in a $180 million project.


The renovations will add 53,000 square feet of open-air dining and outdoor retail space called The Village Shops. This phase of the renovations includes taller ceilings, skylights, new bathrooms, kiosks, touch screen directories, charging stations and a new center court fountain.

The two Macy's locations will combine into one 168,000 square-foot store.

The renovations are scheduled to be completed in 2020.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessdevelopmentconstructionmallLos Angeles CountyManhattan Beach
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News