BUSINESS

Marijuana tax revenue lagging behind expectations in California

EMBED </>More Videos

Since pot was legalized, the $82 million taken in by the state is about half of what finance officials had predicted.

By ABC7.com staff
Tax revenues from the legal marijuana trade in California rose last quarter, but are still lagging behind what was expected.

Since pot was legalized, the $82 million taken in by the state is about half of what finance officials had predicted.

Part of the reason is that many illegal pot shops are still operating, which is draining off customers with lower prices.

Some communities have also banned legal pot sales and the state is still working out the regulation of the new industry.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmarijuanacannabis watchtaxeslegalCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
L.A.’s Biggest Walk Score Winners — And Losers
First look: Explore these 5 new businesses to debut in Hollywood
Check out the 3 newest businesses to open in West Anaheim
SpaceX prepping for space station mission
More Business
Top Stories
Santa Clarita carjacking suspect caught after chase, crash
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
MS-13 gang members indicted for Northern California crimes
IE youth pastor pleads not guilty to child sexual assault charges
Yasiel Puig fined, suspended 2 games for Giants brawl
Aretha Franklin fans honor singer with flowers at Walk of Fame star
Rare summer rainfall, hail arrives in IE communities
Trainers at Brentwood gym held accountable for clients' success
Show More
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Trader Joe's shootout: Suspect's bail raised to $23,155,000
Pursuit suspect runs through window of Santa Ana store
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Ghost Ship fire: District attorney will no longer accept plea deals
More News