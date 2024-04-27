2 critically injured in violent crash that left vehicle nearly split in half in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two people were seriously injured Friday when the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree in Sylmar, leaving them trapped inside.

The collision was reported just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Bradley Avenue.

Details are limited but AIR7 HD was above the scene as first responders worked to safely get the victims out. Aerial footage showed a mangled vehicle on its side crashed in the street. It appeared the impact of the crash left the older model sedan nearly split in two.

The two people were pulled out of the vehicle and were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. It's unclear what caused the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.