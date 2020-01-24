Business

Papyrus to close all 260 stores, company says

(Rolando Pujol/WABC)

NEW YORK -- Stationery and greeting card retailer Papyrus will be closing its 260 stores, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Papyrus traces its roots to 1950. At one time, they had nearly 450 locations nationwide.

The company said they are closing due to 'current challenges in the retail industry,' according to a Fortune report.

Papyrus is offering 20-40% off on its website as well as in-store sales.

While Papyrus retail stores are set to close, Papyrus products will still be sold in other retailers.

The statement read:

'Schurman Retail group wants to thank you, our wonderful customers for so many years of loyal patronage. Unfortunately, we regret that we are closing our stores. We hope that through our artistic, thoughtful greeting cards and our personal expression products that we were able to inspire you to celebrate and honor the special people in your lives, creating meaningful moments along the way. We truly appreciate all of your business and will miss serving your needs. We will cherish the memories. The Papyrus brand lives on and we hope you will still find joy in it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessstore closing
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD chief seeks to fire officer in investigation of falsified reports
Rapper YG arrested at LA home, booked for robbery
Pentagon: 34 US service members had brain injuries from Iran's strike
Shanghai Disneyland temporarily closed amid coronavirus fears
Suspect smashes car windows in 50-car vandalism in Whittier
Woman dies after hair is caught in raisin processor at packing house
LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Pres. Trump
Show More
Temescal Valley crash: Survivor speaks out on deadly hit-run
DUI suspect fatally hits woman, injures 5 others in Antelope Valley
'Dream big, reach far:' LA native among new class of NASA astronauts
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
Keanu Reeves 'Matrix 4' to film in NorCal? Extras wanted
More TOP STORIES News