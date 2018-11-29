BUSINESS

Payless pranks customers by getting them to buy its shoes at designer prices

EMBED </>More Videos

Payless recently took over a former Armani store in Santa Monica to prove that good shoes don't need to be expensive. (KABC)

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Payless recently took over a former Armani store in Santa Monica to prove that good shoes don't need to be expensive.

The shoe retailer slapped on a new name for the storefront and gave its discounted shoes inflated designer prices.

About $3,000 worth of shoes sold within a few hours and after the shoppers paid, staffers told them that the shoes were from Payless.

"You've got to be kidding me," one customer said.

The buyers got their money back and free shoes.

The ad company, which assisted with the event, said Payless "wanted to push the social experiment genre to new extremes, while simultaneously using it to make a cultural statement."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessshoesprankfashionretailmoneySanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
New department store Dover Steet Market Los Angeles now open in Downtown
Costa Mesa gets a new ski and snowboard shop just in time for winter: OC Snowsports
Looking to get inked? Here are Culver City's top 4 tattoo shops
Clear aligner company opens WeHo studio for teeth straightening
More Business
Top Stories
Woolsey, Holy fire burn areas brace for mudslides
Rain storm soaks Southern California
VIDEO: Trabuco Creek turns into raging river of mud amid storm
Heavy rains cause mud to cover, block road in Temescal Valley
2 San Diego teens found murdered in Tijuana
Surveillance image of car that struck 79-year-old woman in Norwalk released
Deputy's bodycam captures terrifying early moments of Camp Fire
Crenshaw District mural defaced with swastikas
Show More
WB 118 Freeway reopens after semi-truck jackknifes in Chatsworth
4 Ontario firefighters injured in crash on 15 Freeway
Panga boat washes ashore in Laguna Beach; 7 detained
SoCal storm: Six Flags, SeaWorld closed due to rain
Girl writes letter to Santa asking for new kidney for brother
More News