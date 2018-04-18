BUSINESS

Santa Monica looking at makeover for 3rd St. Promenade

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Downtown officials say Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade is ready for a makeover.



It's been 30 years since the Promenade pumped new life into a struggling Santa Monica central shopping district, and now it's showing some signs of wear.

Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. held the first of three workshops asking for the public's input on how to improve the Promenade.

The meetings are not only for physical upgrades, but also planning strategies to help businesses compete with online shopping.

The next two meetings will be May 1 and May 15 at 6:30pm. They are held at 1212 Restaurant.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessshoppingSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
BUSINESS
Reseda gets a new bike shop: Green Bike Electric Motion
Barbers, boxing and booze: Your guide to the newest businesses in West Hollywood
Apple to revitalize historic Tower Theatre
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Tesla reports record $717.5M net loss in earnings report
More Business
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News