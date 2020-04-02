Business

Smile Direct Club aiming to make thousands of face shields for health-care workers

By ABC7.com staff
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KABC) -- Smile Direct Club, which makes clear aligners to straighten teeth, is shifting some of its production to join the fight against COVID-19.

The Nashville company employs some 6,000 people around the world to make and sell clear aligners. In the United States it operates more than 300 retail outlets.

This means it has one of the largest capacities for 3-D printing production in the nation, including 60 industrial-sized printers.

The company continues to make aligners. But it is now also using many of the 3-D printers to make face shields for health-care workers across the country.

Its facility allows the company to turn out upwards of 7,000 shields in a single day.

They're already taking orders, and want any hospital or health-care facility to reach out, if they need help. Hospitals and facilities can contact the company at resilience@smiledirectclub.com.
