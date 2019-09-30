Business

Soaring gasoline prices becoming unbearable for some Southern California drivers

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Soaring gasoline prices are becoming unbearable for some drivers across the Southland.

Gas prices in downtown Los Angeles shot up nearly 5 cents overnight.

"I'm leaving. It's too pricey. $5? No, thank you," said Karen Salazar.

Many are wondering when the price hikes will end. For nearly two weeks, prices have been increasing daily in the L.A. area.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in the L.A. area is $4.08 - up 51 cents from a month ago. In Orange County, the average is $4.07, a 52-cent jump from last month. Drivers in the Inland Empire are paying $4 at the pump.

"Hopefully the prices do go down, but if not, then I'll just have to catch the bus," said Bobby Grewal.

Analysts say the problem is diminished supply, primarily caused by maintenance issues at the Chevron and Marathon refineries in L.A. County, as well as the absence of imported fuel.
