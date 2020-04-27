Coronavirus

Molly Maid helps keep SoCal employees working by cleaning first responders' homes

The owner of a local Molly Maid franchise is keeping her employees working by asking people to donate money to pay for a house-cleaning for health care workers.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a local Molly Maid franchise figured out a way to keep her employees working and to give some much needed help to health care workers.

Kathy Kuiper's house cleaning business in Long Beach and Newport Beach dropped by more than 50% overnight. She applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, but she didn't get the funding at first.

So, she came up with a promotional idea. Kuiper is asking people to donate money and in turn Molly Maid will clean the houses of health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.

"We had a really good response, and of course, the first responders were so excited to get a cleaning, and it kept our employees busy. They didn't have to file for unemployment so that was fantastic," Kuiper said.

Now, Molly Maid has a waiting list. Kuiper started a contest where people can nominate someone deserving to win a house cleaning. Anyone who get a free cleaning can elect to have it done at a later time, if they're not comfortable with having someone come to their home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

