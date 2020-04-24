ABC7 Solutions

Coronavirus crisis: Orange County deploys virtual one-stop resource center for job seekers, businesses

The county's workforce development board offers employment resources such as technology and loan-funding assistance for individuals and businesses.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- The coronavirus crisis has caused a devastating impact on the economy. Unemployment numbers have surged in Southern California and the U.S., swelling to levels last seen during the Great Depression of the 1930s.

One in 6 American workers have thrown out of a job by the pandemic, according to new data released Thursday.

Carma Lacy, Orange County's director of workforce and economic development, spoke to ABC7 in an interview in which she described what officials are doing to help people who are out of work.

Can you tell us more about the Orange County one-stop centers? Obviously, you've had to change the way they operate since the pandemic.

We deployed a virtual one-stop center so we can offer all of the services that would traditionally be offered in our one-stop systems online. We've also teamed up with community partners, such as Google Fiber and Orange County United Way, to provide a loaner technology. For our job seekers who don't have access to the internet or computers, they can borrow hot-spots and laptops at no cost.

OC officials expect to start easing COVID-19 restrictions in May
EMBED More News Videos

Officials in Orange County are cautiously optimistic about the possibility of beginning to lift coronavirus-related restrictions in May.


In addition, we deploy the Orange County Economic and Business Recovery Call Center at (714) 480-6500. This call center is a resource for businesses and job seekers to help them navigate all the COVID-19 related funding and all the supports that are available. The call center has representatives that can offer support in over 240 languages. Despite the pandemic, we're still offering our services at no cost and we're still assisting job seekers at every career and educational level.

During these times, a person may take this as an opportunity to change what they do. Do you have resources to help individuals discover these skills?

Our one-stop centers my training on how to develop functional resumes that highlight individuals' transferable skills, such as communication, problem-solving, leadership, research skills. In addition, this is a great opportunity to sharpen your skills whether or not you use our pre-training services available through the OC one-stop centers, our website or the CalJOBS platform.

We offer resources such as soft skills training, industry recognize credentials, 21st century job skills, financial literacy. You can discover your passion through a career-interest inventory. We're also providing labor, market information so that job seekers can make informed decisions about their careers and occupational outlook.

For more information, visit oconestop.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersorange countyemploymentcareer advicefurloughscareersjobsabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
San Bernardino County offers jobs support amid life changes
SoCal nonprofits find new ways to fundraise amid coronavirus
COVID-19: LA County help center offers resources to workers, businesses
What to know if you're looking for work during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Eyewitness News at 5 now streaming
OC officials expect to start easing COVID-19 restrictions in May
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
SoCal doctor warns: 'We definitely will see 2nd wave' of COVID-19
Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform Saturday
LA County's plan for easing COVID restrictions unveiled
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
Show More
Atwater Village jewelry shop burglarized during COVID-19 closure
SoCal prepares for heat wave amid Stay Home order
Designer switches gears, makes fashionable face masks
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 848
Long Beach company makes vital part for ventilators
More TOP STORIES News