Starbucks declares first day of fall by launching new pumpkin spice cold brew, bringing back PSL

It may not feel like fall yet, but fans of Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte are falling all over themselves.

On Tuesday, PSL lovers will finally be able to pester their local baristas for their beloved, creamy, pumpkiny beverage.

The pumpkin loving won't stop there.

The pumpkin spice latte might be a staple of autumn, but Starbucks actually developed its version in the springtime.



The coffee chain has declared Tuesday the first day of fall. And to celebrate, Starbucks is not only bringing the classic pumpkin drink back, but there's going to be a new drink on the menu: the pumpkin cream cold brew.

It's cold brew and vanilla, topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

Of course, Starbucks is hoping the pumpkin craze pays off.

It already makes nearly half a billion dollars a year selling pumpkin spice lattes.

Other fall favorites will be back on the menu Tuesday as well.
