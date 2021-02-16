Fitness chain expands outdoor operations to provide members with safe options for physical, mental, emotional wellbeing

DOWNEY (KABC) -- The pandemic has forced many businesses to adapt to a new norm and gyms are no exception. 24-Hour Fitness is just one chain that has adjusted to the new times COVID-19 protocol driven times. 24-Hour Fitness wasn't the first to adopt an outdoor model but it's adapted well to this new temporary normal."When I walk into that facility again, I don't feel comfortable inside, I feel more comfortable outside working out in the open air," said gym member Ugo Ene."With any business there's always adversity you have to deal with and ways to problem solve," said 24-Hour Fitness Regional Vice President Jason Carter. "It's been a challenge but I'm really proud of how we've stood as a company."Of 60 24-Hour Fitness clubs across the greater LA area, 23 are operating outdoors... And there are plans to add more."I think we're going to look at locations that make sense so we can serve our communities, we've been opening our clubs outdoors since late last year and it's been going incredibly well there seems to be a very strong demand for it," said Carter.Even with COVID case numbers dropping, there's a good possibility these outdoor workouts will remain an option for club members, even after the pandemic."I feel a lot of us wouldn't feel as comfortable being indoors anymore after so long being this way," said gym member Marlene Hernandez."It's new discoveries from the pandemic, I think it's something that is worth exploring," said Ene.At this point everything they do - comes down to following the guidelines."We understand the situation could change again and we want to make sure we're able to provide that great outlet for health and fitness for our communities," said Carter.