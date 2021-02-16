Business

Fitness chain expands outdoor operations to provide members with safe options for physical, mental, emotional wellbeing

24 Hour Fitness expands outdoor workout operations using a combination of outdoor tents, turf areas and patios, to help provide safe opportunities for people to exercise and stay fit
By
DOWNEY (KABC) -- The pandemic has forced many businesses to adapt to a new norm and gyms are no exception. 24-Hour Fitness is just one chain that has adjusted to the new times COVID-19 protocol driven times. 24-Hour Fitness wasn't the first to adopt an outdoor model but it's adapted well to this new temporary normal.

"When I walk into that facility again, I don't feel comfortable inside, I feel more comfortable outside working out in the open air," said gym member Ugo Ene.

"With any business there's always adversity you have to deal with and ways to problem solve," said 24-Hour Fitness Regional Vice President Jason Carter. "It's been a challenge but I'm really proud of how we've stood as a company."

Of 60 24-Hour Fitness clubs across the greater LA area, 23 are operating outdoors... And there are plans to add more.

"I think we're going to look at locations that make sense so we can serve our communities, we've been opening our clubs outdoors since late last year and it's been going incredibly well there seems to be a very strong demand for it," said Carter.

Even with COVID case numbers dropping, there's a good possibility these outdoor workouts will remain an option for club members, even after the pandemic.

"I feel a lot of us wouldn't feel as comfortable being indoors anymore after so long being this way," said gym member Marlene Hernandez.

"It's new discoveries from the pandemic, I think it's something that is worth exploring," said Ene.

At this point everything they do - comes down to following the guidelines.

"We understand the situation could change again and we want to make sure we're able to provide that great outlet for health and fitness for our communities," said Carter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessdowneyfitnessgymcoronavirus californiacovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mass vaccination site opens at CSULA
Former inmate graduates with honors from CSULB
City targets Pacoima home linked with shootings
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
OC judge reverses decision on order to reduce jail population
LA County hits threshold to let elementary schools reopen
Gorillas at San Diego Zoo Safari Park recover from COVID
Show More
Hundreds volunteer to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
Woman, child die of carbon monoxide poisoning trying to stay warm
Lancaster brewery owner says health inspector cost him business
CA mom of 7 beats the odds after 8-month COVID battle
How does recalling a CA governor actually work? Here's the process
More TOP STORIES News