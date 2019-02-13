BUSINESS

Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard

Target is recalling the Cat & Jack Unicorn "Chiara" boots due to a possible choking hazard.

By Tisha Powell
Target is recalling the Cat & Jack Unicorn "Chiara" boots due to a possible choking hazard.

The boots are white with a silver shimmer featuring a unicorn horn.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the unicorn horn can detach from the boot, creating a choking hazard to children. The CPSC said 33,600 units have been recalled.


The boots were sold at Target stores, on Target.com and Google Express for $27 from October 2018 through November 2018.

No injuries have been reported.
