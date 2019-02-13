Target toddler unicorn boots recalled due to possible choking hazard

The boots are white with a silver shimmer featuring a unicorn horn.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the unicorn horn can detach from the boot, creating a choking hazard to children. The CPSC said 33,600 units have been recalled.
#Recall: @target Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” Boots, the unicorn horn can detach, posing a choking hazard to children; get full refund-CONTACT: https://t.co/MxlKzyEBLJ or 800-440-0680. Full recall notice: https://t.co/Y8IbAEyEeZ pic.twitter.com/cJBIbkrQ99— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) February 12, 2019
The boots were sold at Target stores, on Target.com and Google Express for $27 from October 2018 through November 2018.
No injuries have been reported.