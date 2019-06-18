Business

West Hollywood approves extending medical dispensaries' recreational cannabis sales licenses

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The West Hollywood City Council extended the temporary recreational cannabis sales licenses for four medical marijuana dispensaries in the city.

Eight companies have been awarded licenses by the city to sell recreational pot but have yet to open.

Four of the original medical marijuana dispensaries, including MedMen, which opened in 2004, were not among the chosen eight, and have been operating on a temporary license to sell recreational pot.

City council decided their fate after listening to public comment. The council voted 4-1 to extend the licenses.

A staff report by the city manager's office advised city council to vote to extend the temporary licenses of the original four until March 2020, then bar them from selling recreational cannabis permanently.

That is something MedMen says would put them out of business, since it says medical marijuana makes up less than 10 percent of sales.

"Medical marijuana businesses cannot survive just on their own," said Morgan Sokol of MedMen. "They also need adult use sales."

"The four businesses that are currently selling adult-use cannabis will remain in business until we decide the process is complete and other businesses are open and operational," Mayor John D'Amico said at the meeting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswest hollywoodlos angeles countymarijuana
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
Show More
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
More TOP STORIES News