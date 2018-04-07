The former Barnes & Noble building in Santa Monica has a new tenant.The co-working space company Work Well Win is moving in and will occupy the top two floors of the three-story building.A former WeWork executive started Work Well Win and has wellness integrated into its design, with natural light, purified air, mediation rooms, on-site fitness, organic local food and more.The company plans to have 90 co-working spaces in various cities in the next five years.There is no word on who will move into the first floor of the building. Work Well Win is expected to open its doors this fall.