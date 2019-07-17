Business

West Hollywood moves forward with having first cannabis café in U.S.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- West Hollywood is moving forward with having the first cannabis café in the nation after plans were approved Tuesday night.

The city's Business License Commission approved the license for Lowell Café, located on 1201 N. La Brea Ave.

From early plans, the restaurant's cannabis consumption area will be outdoors, but completely secluded from the street.

The menu will feature items with THC, CBD, or both, with options to smoke, vape or order edible products.

Food is also expected to be served.

The city has approved licenses for eight of these consumption-type businesses. Lowell Café is the first to be approved and would be the first to open in West Hollywood.

It is unclear when it will open.
