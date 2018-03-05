The once-busy Westside Pavilion has been open since the mid-1980s. But soon most of its shops will disappear.A major renovation project will convert about 80 percent of the mall's space into offices.One of the Pavilion's anchor stores, Macy's, is holding a closing sale. Nordstrom has already moved out.The owners of the 600,000 square foot mall say it will maintain some entertainment retail space, including a movie theater and restaurants.The move comes at a time when malls and retailers are struggling to compete with online shopping.The renovation project will cost at least $425 million. It's expected to be completed by mid-2021.