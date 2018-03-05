BUSINESS

Westside Pavilion mall converting most stores to office space

The Westside Pavilion, open since the 1980s, is converting most of its retail stores to office space. (KABC)

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The once-busy Westside Pavilion has been open since the mid-1980s. But soon most of its shops will disappear.

A major renovation project will convert about 80 percent of the mall's space into offices.

One of the Pavilion's anchor stores, Macy's, is holding a closing sale. Nordstrom has already moved out.

The owners of the 600,000 square foot mall say it will maintain some entertainment retail space, including a movie theater and restaurants.

The move comes at a time when malls and retailers are struggling to compete with online shopping.

The renovation project will cost at least $425 million. It's expected to be completed by mid-2021.
