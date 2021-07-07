Windows shot out at 19 businesses along Ventura Boulevard in overnight incident, LAPD says

By
Windows shot out at 19 businesses along Ventura Boulevard, LAPD says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Street-facing windows were shot out overnight Tuesday at 19 businesses along Ventura Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said, prompting a search for the vandal or vandals.

The shooting spree stretched from Tarzana to Woodland Hills, the LAPD said, at businesses including a furniture store and a fitness center.

Two large windows were shot out at L.A. Furniture, and owner Andrew Melix said each one would cost him as much as $16,000 to replace.

"It's very frustrating," Melix told ABC7. "You gotta replace every window -- don't really want to file a claim with insurance, because you file with insurance, your deductible is probably going to be more expensive than each window costs to replace.

"I don't know what these people are thinking," he said, adding that this was not the first time windows were shot out at the location.

About a mile away, at Pure Function Fitness Center, owner Hamoon Hosseinpour said he received a phone call about 7 a.m. Wednesday that his business' window was shot out.

"It's the work, it's the expenses, everything is just extra work," he said. "There's so many things to do already, now I gotta fix this."
