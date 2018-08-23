CA looking at ending bail system

California is on the cusp of ending the bail system.

A bill to replace it with a risk-assessment program is headed to Gov. Jerry Brown who has indicated he will sign it.

This is part of a nationwide move to reform the bail system, which is widely seen as discriminating against the poor.

California would be the first state to end it entirely.

Instead, people arrested for nonviolent misdemeanors would be released within 12 hours:

Those charged with violent crimes would be ineligible for release:

Courts and a judicial council would decide whether to release other suspects, based on how likely they are to return to court or be a danger to others.
