Just in time for the Super Bowl - Los Angeles police recovered about 50 televisions in South Los Angeles.

An LAPD captain tweeted out that the stacks of Vizio televisions were swiped from Compton over the weekend. Detectives recovered the electronics in the 6300 block of Vermont Avenue, near 64th Street in South L.A.

At least one person was taken into custody.

The tweet closed off with - "Just in time for the #SuperBowl. #itswhatwedo."
