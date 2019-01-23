Your CCD Cargo/Hijak Detectives are hard at work tonight! Recovered a load of stolen Vizio TVs 6300 Block Vermont Avenue @LAPD77thSt 1 in custody! Just in time for the #SuperBowl #Itswhatwedo pic.twitter.com/RwAaqShaqi — Lillian L. Carranza🇺🇸 (@LAPDCARRANZA) January 23, 2019

