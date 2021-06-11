Caitlyn Jenner says she'll take money from California's bullet train project to finish Trump's wall

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10464020" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A new poll shows 56% of likely California voters would vote to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in office if a recall election were held today.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Reality TV star and businesswoman Caitlyn Jenner is running for governor in California's likely recall election later this year.Gov. Gavin Newsom's campaign has linked Jenner with Donald Trump, but the gold medalist has tried to separate herself from the former president and says she didn't vote for Trump in the 2020 election."He did some really good things with the economy for this state, international. He did some good things. His messaging was terrible," said Jenner.When asked about what kind of Republican she is, Jenner told Eyewitness News, "I feel like I'm the face of the Republican Party for the future. I want to bring the Republican Party to me and be more inclusive."On immigration, Jenner had this to say about Trump's border wall."Right now we're spending billions on a high-speed train to nowhere. Take some of that money, go down to the border wall and completely finish on state land," said Jenner. "Completely finish the wall. We need protection. But, for those hardworking great people that are here, I want them to be able to get legal status."Jenner isn't the only Republican in the likely special election, and she'll need more support than just her party's base. In recent polls, the majority of Californians don't support recalling Newsom. The recall election is going to cost California taxpayers $215 million dollars."Gavin Newsom has done such a terrible job with this state. He's cost us more than $215 million in this state," said Jenner. "We need to build an economy that is pro-business. And that's less taxes, less regulation, or, you know what, there's other states that do it other ways and we're going to lose 'em all."Jenner says she's not worried about how much COVID-19 has improved in California, which has one of the lowest transmission levels in the country and how that could help Newsom."They've really destroyed an entire generation of kids. Parents, people are not going to forget those type of things. All of the companies out here, 33% of all restaurants have closed permanently. People are not going to forget that," said Jenner.Jenner has spent most of her 48 years in California living in Malibu, which isn't representative of the economic and racial disparities in a state of over 40 million people. But the 71-year-old says she's a people person and enjoys traveling the state, meeting Californians of all backgrounds."I have been through a lot in my life, OK. I had to overcome a lot of stuff," said Jenner. "I may live in Malibu, but I had to deal with a lot of things in my life. I came out the other side a better person."