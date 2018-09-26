Cajon Pass brush fire shuts down 15 Freeway for hours, prompts evacuation advisory for Mathews Ranch

A brush fire broke out along the Cajon Pass on Wednesday, prompting the closure of the 15 Freeway.

A brush fire broke out along the Cajon Pass Wednesday, prompting an evacuation advisory and the temporary closure of the 15 Freeway.

The blaze, dubbed the Keenbrook Fire, was first reported around 11 a.m. near Cajon Boulevard. Around 250 fire personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department and the San Bernardino National Forest Service battled the blaze.

As of around 12:30 p.m., the blaze had charred approximately 50 acres with zero percent containment, fire officials said. An advisory evacuation was issued for the Mathews Ranch area as well as for structures north of the fire, San Bernardino National Forest Service officials said.



Initially, just the southbound 15 Freeway was shut down near Highway 138. The northbound 15 Freeway was shut down a short time later, as was the northbound 215 Freeway at Palm/Kendall, according to Caltrans.

Both directions of the 15 Freeway were reopened with some restrictions on the southbound side, Caltrans tweeted around 2:40 p.m., adding that the northbound 215 Freeway was also reopened.



The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
