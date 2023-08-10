Procession to honor firefighters killed in midair collision in Cabazon: WATCH TODAY

A procession is expected to honor two Cal Fire officials who were killed when two firefighting helicopters collided in the skies above Cabazon.

Cal Fire Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, 46, Cal Fire Capt. Tim Rodriguez, 44, were in a Bell 407 with contract pilot Tony Sousa, 55, at the time of the crash. The three men died when the helicopter, which was responding to a blaze, collided with a Sikorsky S-64E and plummeted to the ground. The larger Sikorsky landed safely.

The Bell helicopter was being used for observation and coordination, Fulcher said. The Sikorsky can drop water or retardant on fires.

Thursday's procession is scheduled to begin at the Riverside County coroner's office in Perris and make its way to Evans Brown Mortuary in Menifee.

Bischof had 24 years of fire service and Rodriguez had 19 years, fire officials said.

Bischof, who lived in Menifee, recently was promoted to assistant chief and worked at the Southern Region Operations Center at March Air Reserve Base, retired Cal Fire Battalion Chief Don Camp said.

President Joe Biden was briefed about the crash and "he and the first lady are praying for the families of the firefighters who lost their lives while bravely battling this fire," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Monday as Biden flew to Arizona.

Flags at the State Capitol were ordered flown at half-staff in their honor.

"This terrible tragedy is a reminder of the dangers our courageous firefighters face daily while working to keep our communities safe. We owe them our deepest respect and gratitude and will always honor their bravery and sacrifices," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

The Associate Press contributed to this report.