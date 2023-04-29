Cal State Dominguez Hills celebrates grand opening of new Toro Esports Academy

California State University Dominguez Hills celebrated the grand opening of its new Toro Esports Academy, a facility dedicated to the university's robust Esports program.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- California State University Dominguez Hills celebrated the grand opening of its new Toro Esports Academy, a facility dedicated to the university's robust Esports program.

According to the school's website, the academy features a competitive arena for students with 38 gaming stations, three broadcast stations with new equipment, and classroom space that will enable academic courses to be taught on-site.

"We have an academics and research component where we're pushing curriculum as well," explained Kevin Buchmiller, the director of Esports at the university. "We have career development opportunities with workshops and seminars."

School officials said the academy allows students to acquire skills people may not think of, like working in teams.

"They need strategy. What are they going to do in the game? How to strategize. They have to be fast reaction times and they also need analytical thinking because they have to make split second decisions," said CSUDH Deputy Chief Information Officer Bill Chang.

Students enrolled in the program said they can transfer what they have learned at the academy into future careers.

"Playing with the games, it allows me to have clear communications with my teams because I have to communicate whatever I'm doing something in the game so then we have an understanding of what's happening in the games," said student Bryan Diaz.

