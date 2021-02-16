education

Man who spent half his adult life in prison graduates with honors from Cal State Long Beach

Joseph Valadez is currently awaiting acceptance to the master's program in social work at the university.
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who spent half of his adult life in prison has graduated from Cal State Long Beach.

In a Facebook post, Joseph Valadez says he finished his last two semesters on the "President's Honor List" for getting straight A's.

He also made the Dean's List, graduating with a 3.67 GPA.

"There's a misconception about guys like me that I want to break. If I can do it, anyone can," said Valadez.


He's currently awaiting acceptance to the master's program in social work at the university.

RELATED | Mexican sushi chef from East LA owns 3 restaurants after serving time in prison, turning his life around
EMBED More News Videos

Frank Mendoza is a Mexican-sushi chef from East Los Angeles who owns three restaurants and manages 120 employees. His culinary journey started in 2010 after being released from prison.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlong beachlos angeles countycsu long beacheducationgraduationcollege
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
Inglewood elects its first Black woman councilmember
'Imagine from Home': How to make Disney-inspired art projects
OC student athletes return to campus to practice, compete
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mass vaccination site opens at CSULA
3rd stimulus check and other things in Dems' relief plan: LIST
LA County hits threshold to let elementary schools reopen
Woman, child die of carbon monoxide poisoning trying to stay warm
LAUSD to begin vaccinating eligible employees
Food, PPE, other essentials donated to Oxnard farmworkers
George Floyd's family 'outraged' over alleged LAPD photo mocking his death
Show More
COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6
Wife serenades husband with mariachi as he battles COVID in OC hospital
NAACP, Congressman sue Trump, Giuliani, extremist groups over riot
Charges dismissed against white woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher
GoFundMe for 10-year-old boy shot outside Pasadena home
More TOP STORIES News