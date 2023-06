CSUN orders people to leave campus 'immediately' due to reports of person bringing firearm to campus

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cal State Northridge has ordered people on campus to "immediately leave" due to police being made aware of "a potential subject who may be bringing a firearm to campus."

The announcement was made around 3:30 p.m.

Police have not verified the threat to the campus.

CSUN Police Services are on the scene.

If people are unable to leave the campus, police say to shelter in place for the time being.