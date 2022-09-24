Calabasas brush fire prompts response from multiple agencies

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted on a hillside above Calabasas on Saturday afternoon, prompting a response from multiple agencies.

The so-called Lobo Fire was reported shortly before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Parkway Calabasas and Calabasas Road. Almost an hour later, it had spread to about six acres.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or structures threatened.

At least one plane was seen dumping red Phos-Chek on the flames.

Los Angeles city and county firefighters responded to the scene, along with sheriff's deputies from the Lost Hills station.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.