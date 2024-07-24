Brush fire grows to 800 acres in Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County; evacs in effect

An evacuation order was issued for the fast-moving Apache Fire in Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive brush fire continued to burn Wednesday in the Los Padres National Forest in Ventura County after scorching hundreds of acres and prompting evacuation orders.

The so-called Apache Fire started just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on the east side of Highway 33, just north of Apache Canyon Road, officials said. The fire is located within Cuyama Valley, about 30 miles north of Ojai.

About 800 acres had burned by noon the next day as fire crews continued to battle the flames from the ground and air, according to the Ventura County Fire Department. It was 0% contained.

The fire triggered mandatory evacuation orders for residents living on Apache Canyon Road.

AIR7 HD was overhead Wednesday as crews performed fire retardant drops to keep the flames within Apache Canyon.

The absence of strong winds seemed to be aiding the fight as the fire burned in the light to medium brush.