Calabasas man Micah Smith accused of molesting his two stepdaughters over 13-year period

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A Calabasas man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing his two stepdaughters over a 13-year period, authorities said.

Micah Smith, 41, was taken into custody in Camarillo on Sunday. He is being held on more than $3 million.

On Feb. 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating a suspected child abuse report and spoke with a woman who told investigators that she was molested by her stepfather from the age of 9 to approximately 18.

Investigators learned that the alleged crimes occurred in Ventura County and authored a courtesy report for the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

On Feb. 19, the Thousand Oaks Police Department's sexual assault unit received the report and launched an investigation. During this probe, investigators said they discovered that the woman's sister was also a victim and had reported similar crimes back in 2014, but she later told detectives that she did not want to pursue an investigation.

During the investigation, authorities conducted interviews in Lancaster as well as the state of Oklahoma. The investigation revealed that Smith had allegedly physically and sexually abused his two stepdaughters over a 13-year period, officials said.

Thousand Oaks police concluded its investigation on Sunday, and Smith was arrested in Camarillo without incident. He was arrested on eight counts of forcible lewd acts upon a child, authorities said.

Smith was booked into the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility, and his bail was set at $3.6 million. He was set to appear in court on Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calabasascamarillolancasterventura countylos angeles countyarrestmolestationsex abusesex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
Show More
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
More TOP STORIES News