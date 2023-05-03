Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding four suspects allegedly involved in a grand theft at a Sephora store in Calabasas.

LASD asks for public's help in ID-ing suspects in daylight robbery at Sephora store in Calabasas

CALABASAS, Calif. (CNS) -- Authorities sought the public's help Tuesday in finding four suspects involved in a grand theft at a Sephora store in Calabasas.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released surveillance photos of two males and two females entering the cosmetics store in the 4000 block of Commons Way at around 6:05 p.m. April 26.

They took "multiple fragrance items" and left the store without paying, authorities said. The store reported a total loss of $1,957, according to the LASD.

Anyone with information about the alleged theft was urged to contact Detective Lopez with the sheriff's Malibu/Lost Hills station at 818-878-1808. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.