Man accused of stalking woman at Burbank Barnes & Noble to serve 60 days in jail in separate case

Investigators said Calese Crowder has a long history of peeping, prowling and residential burglaries dating back to 2011.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A convicted stalker who's been arrested multiple times and served eight years in prison has now been ordered to serve 60 days in county jail.

Calese Crowder, 36, appeared in court Monday for suspicion of peeping and prowling in other incidents. He pleaded no contest.

In addition to jail time, Crowder has been ordered to take classes designed to help people with sexual impulse-control issues.

Most recently, Crowder made headlines for a separate incident after allegedly invading a woman's privacy at a Burbank bookstore.

According to Michaela Witter, a TikToker with more than 65,000 followers, she was stalked by Crowder at a Barnes & Noble.

"It felt like anywhere I moved, he kept following me," Witter told Eyewitness News. She said she began recording the man "in case he was trying to say something or do anything to me.''

A video still image captured the moment when Crowder crouched down near Witter's legs.

When Witter asked him what he was doing, he told her that he was tying his shoes. She said it looked like he was smelling her from behind. Since posting the video, Witter says she's heard from about two dozen women who say they've had similar encounters involving the same man.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information was urged to contact the Burbank Police Department at 818-238-3000.