Disney to expand shopping, dining into California Adventure in November

The development is an extension of the reopening of the Downtown Disney district, which began welcoming back visitors in July.
Disneyland remains shut down amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions, as will California Adventure's rides and attractions.
"We welcome the plan to expand," said a statement provided by a spokesperson for the city of Anaheim. "Short of a hospital, what's been done at Downtown Disney to keep visitors and employees safe is the most extensive we've seen in Orange County. It is also a model for how the parks can safely reopen with significant safeguards."
Among the stores reopening their doors are the Kingswell Camera Shop, Elias & Co. and Julius Katz & Sons, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
Diners will again have access to the Trolley Treats candy shop and the Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café, along with the sit-down options of Carthay Circle Lounge and Smokejumpers Grill.
The Buena Vista Street reopening will happen sometime in November, a statement on the blog said. It will include health measures that are already in place at Downtown Disney, including temperature screenings, mask requirements and social distancing guidelines.
Before Friday's announcement, Cal State Fullerton economists estimated that Southern California's economy could ultimately lose $5 billion if Disneyland Resort's theme parks remain closed through March 2021.
