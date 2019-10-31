California air quality map: Fires impacting air quality in SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The numerous fires across Southern California is impacting the air quality in many neighborhoods.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory due to the multiple wildfires in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The air quality was categorized as unhealthy for sensitive groups for some areas.

MORE: Here's every fire burning in Southern California
Fires continued to ravage Southern California and thousands were forced to evacuate after multiple brush fires erupted across the Southland on Thursday.


Even if you don't live near one of the active fires -- experts say you still might be coughing or have trouble breathing.

MORE: Unhealthy air quality in Southern California - Powerful winds stir up dangerous particles

Check the air quality in your area using the map below.

