California air quality map: Fires impacting air quality in SoCal

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smoke advisory due to the multiple wildfires in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. The air quality was categorized as unhealthy for sensitive groups for some areas.
Even if you don't live near one of the active fires -- experts say you still might be coughing or have trouble breathing.
Check the air quality in your area using the map below.