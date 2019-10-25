Here's every fire burning in Southern California today

Firefighters were in a fierce battle to save homes across the Southland. Authorities say they've ordered at least 40,000 people to evacuate as wind-driven fires rage near neighborhoods north of Los Angeles.
The flames were fed by dry winds that are predicted to strengthen across the region. Forecasters say peak gusts could top 70 mph.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
