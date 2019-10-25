Here's every fire burning in Southern California today

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four fires burned out of control in Southern California on Thursday amid red-flag conditions. Several homes have been destroyed, and mandatory evacuations have been ordered.

Firefighters were in a fierce battle to save homes across the Southland. Authorities say they've ordered at least 40,000 people to evacuate as wind-driven fires rage near neighborhoods north of Los Angeles.

The biggest of the fires was the Tick Fire, which was burning in Canyon Country: Click here for the full story

Four fires burned out of control in Southern California on Thursday amid red-flag conditions. Several homes have been destroyed, and mandatory evacuations have been ordered.



Just to the west of that was the Val Verde Fire, and to the north of that fire was the Castaic fire, dubbed the Old Fire: Click here for the full story

The fourth fire was burning in the Sepulveda Basin: Click here for the full story

The flames were fed by dry winds that are predicted to strengthen across the region. Forecasters say peak gusts could top 70 mph.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

