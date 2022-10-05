California Clean Air Day pushes public transportation with free bus rides

According to METRO, seven out of 10 of the most ozone polluted cities in the U.S. are in California.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drivers all across the state are encouraged to ditch their cars Wednesday and try out other forms of transportation for California Clean Air Day.

The Coalition for Clean Air is calling on the public to do their part in addressing the state's pollution problem. In Los Angeles, people are asked to use public transportation, bicycles or walk to work.

To help reverse that, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation is providing free rides on all of its public transportation services.

Wednesday is also "International Walk to School Day," where students nationwide are also encouraged to walk or bike to school.