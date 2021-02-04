How can the Golden State tackle the high price of housing and keep the California Dream alive?

Our special docuseries "California Dreaming" explores the challenges, solutions and people striving to keep the Golden State great, and the California Dream alive. Download our app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV or AndroidTV to watch the special now on your TV!

California is an expensive place to be. It has been since the time of the Gold Rush in the 1850s. The problem now is that it is exponentially more expensive to live in sections of California than other parts of the country.One prime example is Silicon Valley. More than half of the homes in San Jose, the state's third largest city, are priced over $1 million.It's no wonder some residents are moving to cheaper places. But there are ways to make California more affordable by tackling its biggest problem - the high price of housing.Want to learn more about how the cost of living is affecting your ZIP code, or how the prices of rent, goods, and services in your metro area are compared to the rest of the country? See our maps below: